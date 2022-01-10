Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $6.08 Million in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,610 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.05% of F5 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in F5 Networks by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,006 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $246,108.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,898 shares of company stock worth $9,308,684. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.32.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $231.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.34 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.20.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

