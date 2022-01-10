Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.99 Million Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ:HCVIU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI in the third quarter worth $1,035,000.

NASDAQ:HCVIU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

