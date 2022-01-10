Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.48

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.48 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 105.30 ($1.42), with a volume of 69784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.20 ($1.42).

PCTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price target on shares of Picton Property Income in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Picton Property Income in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £578.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

About Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN)

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a Â£665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

