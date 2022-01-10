Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

PDM opened at $19.67 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

