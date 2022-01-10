Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

PDM stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

