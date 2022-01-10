PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PZC)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 15.6% over the last three years.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $10.98 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 248,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

