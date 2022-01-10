PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,607 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.