PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $13.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,720 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 34,476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 26,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.