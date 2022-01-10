PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:PFL opened at $10.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.79. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $13.30.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
