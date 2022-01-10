Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.53.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

