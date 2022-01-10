Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 630,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,813,000 after purchasing an additional 34,655 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSGS opened at $168.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,530.95 and a beta of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $152.42 and a 12 month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

