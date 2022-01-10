Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 129,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,525,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Globe Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.60.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

