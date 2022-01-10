Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 35.8% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.42 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.16. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $146,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.