Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC)

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ameresco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.70.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $522,213.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ameresco by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

