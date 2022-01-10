Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

BAC opened at $49.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after purchasing an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

