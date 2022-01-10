Piper Sandler Downgrades Apria (NYSE:APR) to Neutral

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

Get Apria alerts:

APR traded up $7.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,840. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. Apria had a negative return on equity of 1,439.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apria will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apria news, EVP Angela Fyfe sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $63,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 349,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $10,461,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,242 shares of company stock worth $11,758,364 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Apria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Apria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 219.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Apria by 141.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.