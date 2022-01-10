PIXEL Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,925.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $10,925.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00863627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00253281 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003120 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000235 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

