PKG Token (PKG) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $153,740.72 and approximately $3,297.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00056640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00081631 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,053.54 or 0.07355393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.69 or 0.99764945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00067575 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003090 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.