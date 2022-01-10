Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 27.5% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA opened at $10.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAA. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

