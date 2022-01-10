Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAA. Seaport Research Partners cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $10.07 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

