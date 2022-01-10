Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $131.97 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

