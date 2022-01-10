PlatinumBAR Trading 12.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $1,761.27 and approximately $17.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One PlatinumBAR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

