PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlutusDeFi has traded flat against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00063761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005371 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.