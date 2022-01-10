PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Paylocity by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Paylocity by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Paylocity by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Paylocity by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $206.39 on Monday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.71 and its 200 day moving average is $249.14. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.16.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total value of $35,653,763.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

