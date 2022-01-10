PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 490,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,029.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 67,121 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

