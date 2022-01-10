PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 282.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $166.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.80 and a 200 day moving average of $163.92. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.75. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.