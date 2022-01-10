PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,142 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,181 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 37.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 688.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 21.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.87.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

NYSE MPLX opened at $31.12 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.06%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

