PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,473 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATO. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 81.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.