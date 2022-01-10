PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 750 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in UGI by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in UGI by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI stock opened at $44.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

