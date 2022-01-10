PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 854 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

INGR opened at $99.51 on Monday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $73.82 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

