PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Hits $0.38 on Major Exchanges

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $3,806.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00057006 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00084943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.09 or 0.07375571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,679.35 or 1.00074797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00068256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003083 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,100 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.