Polkalokr Price Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Polkalokr has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Polkalokr coin can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Polkalokr has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $129,643.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00081062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.10 or 0.07365896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.75 or 0.99942463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Polkalokr Coin Profile

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,628,273 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

Polkalokr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkalokr directly using US dollars.

