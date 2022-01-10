Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUCOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

AUCOY opened at $16.31 on Friday. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.50.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

