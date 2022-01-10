PolySwarm Market Cap Achieves $32.10 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $32.10 million and $88,950.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00064998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005338 BTC.

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

