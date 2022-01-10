PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $1.61 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $489.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.52 or 0.07328352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00302678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00863627 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00067812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00437632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00253281 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,221,756 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

