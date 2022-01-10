PotCoin (POT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $489.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 20.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $489.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.52 or 0.07328352 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00302678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.02 or 0.00863627 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010559 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00067812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00008981 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.93 or 0.00437632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.29 or 0.00253281 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,221,756 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

