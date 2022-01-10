Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.38.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$42.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.87, a current ratio of 95.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$29.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.68. The company has a market cap of C$28.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9.90.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$18.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

