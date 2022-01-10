PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,244 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $18,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,780,000 after buying an additional 104,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

Shares of PPG opened at $167.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

