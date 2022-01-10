Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.02

Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.02 and last traded at $79.67, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $50.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Preferred Bank by 37.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 30.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

