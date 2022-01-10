Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Receives C$148.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.20. Premium Brands has a 1-year low of C$99.77 and a 1-year high of C$137.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$129.89.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. Analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.6000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

