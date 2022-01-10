Primas (PST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Primas has a market cap of $987,667.88 and approximately $1.79 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Primas coin can currently be bought for $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Primas alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00303562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000821 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004213 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primas’ official website is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.