Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157,003 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,645 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 393.0% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Ford Motor by 109.0% during the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 107,521 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Ford Motor by 58.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 640,552 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 235,684 shares during the period. 50.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Ford Motor stock opened at $24.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $250,491.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,456 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

