Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 195,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HAWX opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HAWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.