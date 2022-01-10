Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,116 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,684,000 after buying an additional 1,323,613 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,170,000. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,235,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,469,000 after buying an additional 550,261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93.

