Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in PTC by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in PTC by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $115.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $153.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total value of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

