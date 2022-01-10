Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,678 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 41,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.82 on Monday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

