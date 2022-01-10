Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,937 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $115,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $138.21 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

