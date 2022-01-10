Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $97.83 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $97,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Amundi bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,088,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,381,000 after acquiring an additional 239,987 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $228.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $139.11 and a 12 month high of $239.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.48.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

