Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Align Technology worth $88,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 78.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $546.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.72. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.45 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.