Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 493,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,481 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $134,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 858.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 21,552 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen raised their price target on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total value of $102,118.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,726,692. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $303.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.