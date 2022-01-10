Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,901 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 21,901 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $121,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Amundi acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $51,953,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 13.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,259,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $381,175,000 after acquiring an additional 753,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,828,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $80.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $80.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.